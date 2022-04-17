Atria Investments LLC Buys 21,912 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after purchasing an additional 979,361 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,793,000 after purchasing an additional 697,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 643,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 397,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. 869,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,099. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

