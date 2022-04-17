Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,772,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $65.29. 437,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,425. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,794. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

