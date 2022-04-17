Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The stock has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.