Atria Investments LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,214,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.