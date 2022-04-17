Atria Investments LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

MCK traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $323.25. 969,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,668. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $329.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.