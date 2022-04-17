Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.70. 440,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.97 and its 200-day moving average is $568.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

