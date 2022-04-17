Atria Investments LLC Purchases 23,437 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 286.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.52 on Friday, reaching $279.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,164. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

