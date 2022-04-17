Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. 3,945,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.83) to £115 ($149.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,669.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

