Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

