Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.52. 1,785,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,984. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.86. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

