Atria Investments LLC Sells 974 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $37.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $985.00. 19,444,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,067,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.55. The stock has a market cap of $989.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

