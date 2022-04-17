AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,705 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

T stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

