Autonio Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $181,606.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.19 or 0.07509362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,336.44 or 0.99796510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

