AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.78.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 8.63 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

