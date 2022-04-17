Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

