Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Azenta posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azenta.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Azenta’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Azenta stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 376,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,798. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11. Azenta has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.