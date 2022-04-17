Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €46.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

