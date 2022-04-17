Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €46.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

