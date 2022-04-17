Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

BBAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 489,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $667.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.