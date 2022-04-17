Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 133,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,066 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 176,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

