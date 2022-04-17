Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.0026.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.