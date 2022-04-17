Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,386. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

