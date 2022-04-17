Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $216,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $172.58. 427,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,068. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.