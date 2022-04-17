Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after acquiring an additional 476,827 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,456.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,794,189. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.