Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases Shares of 11,700 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

PSEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 933,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,367. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.