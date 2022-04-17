Barclays Cuts Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €39.90

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €41.20 ($44.78) to €39.90 ($43.37) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($39.13) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

