Barclays Lowers Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 360

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Dr. Martens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

