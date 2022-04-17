Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 371,636 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.