Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

BBBY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

