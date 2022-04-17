Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

