Binemon Achieves Market Cap of $4.35 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Binemon has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $2.26 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.38 or 0.07523051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.24 or 0.99915806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052246 BTC.

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

