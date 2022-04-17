BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $2,889,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,435. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

