BioPassport Token Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $63.32 million and $3.18 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

