BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $134.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

BTAI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

