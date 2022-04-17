Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 4% against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002438 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.