bitCNY Market Cap Reaches $4.45 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $236,544.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.40 or 0.07523059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,291.62 or 1.00091251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00052268 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

