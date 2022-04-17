Bitcoin SV One Day Volume Reaches $88.40 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $85.66 or 0.00212083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $88.40 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,389.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.66 or 0.00840963 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00025699 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,034,883 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

