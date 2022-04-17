BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.34. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

