BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BlackLine by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.