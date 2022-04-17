BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

BL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BL stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

