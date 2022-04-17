BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK traded down $27.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $688.17. 1,103,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

