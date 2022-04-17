BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $873.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $880.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $688.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.