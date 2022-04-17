Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $146,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. 1,661,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

