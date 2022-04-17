BlockMesh (BMH) Market Cap Hits $176,507.53

BlockMesh (BMH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $176,507.53 and $24,069.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockMesh alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00103676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.