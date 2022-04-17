Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $68.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.45.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

