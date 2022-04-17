boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHHOF. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

