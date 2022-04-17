boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHHOF. Grupo Santander started coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

