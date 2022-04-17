boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHHOF. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group stock remained flat at $$1.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.