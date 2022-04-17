Boston Partners Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $177,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $103.08. 2,165,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.