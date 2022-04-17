Boston Partners Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.74% of ITT worth $239,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE ITT remained flat at $$72.23 during trading on Friday. 687,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

