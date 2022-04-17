Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.51% of ProAssurance worth $34,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 42.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $207,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRA. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

